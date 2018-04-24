BSE Mid and Small-cap indices outperform Sensex in April so far

In April, FIIs sold Indian shares worth $618.60 million while DIIs bought Indian equities worth Rs5,987 crore. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: After a dismal start in 2018, mid-cap and small-cap stocks have seen a firm rebound in April. In the month so far, BSE Mid and Small-cap indices have outperformed Sensex, despite high valuation premium, indicating investors are shifting to riskier segments.

BSE Mid-cap and BSE Small-cap rose 5.73% and 7.4%, respectively, in April so far while the Sensex gained 5%. However, in the three months ending March, BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices slipped 10.4% and 11.6%, respectively, while Sensex fell 3.2%.

Analysts said large-caps are safer when markets appear set for a longer downturn and hence, recovery of mid and small-cap stocks denote change in sentiments. According to Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities Ltd, investors keep looking for an opportunity in smaller companies given the perceived market inefficiency. “There are fewer analysts covering these companies and, therefore, there remains an opportunity to produce superior risk-adjusted returns,” he added.

Rusmik Oza, head, mid-cap, Kotak Securities said after the union budget, a lot of investors had taken a tactical call to exit mid and small-cap stocks in March and started re-entering in April to offset the tax liability under long-term capital gains (LTCG). “There was also a bit of froth in these sectors ahead of the budget; so, the correction in March was meaningful. However, mid-caps were bound to see a pullback,” Oza said.

Finance minister Arun Jaitley re-introduced LTCG tax on stocks in the union budget, and it took effect on 1 April. The new tax regime applies on profits made from sale of shares on or after 1 April 2018, while the acquisition cost for computing LTCG will be the higher of the actual purchase price or the maximum traded price on 31 January.

Greater flow of money into domestic institutional investors (DII) is also cited as another reason for the surge in mid and small-cap stocks. Typically, DII flow is skewed towards mid and small-cap stocks, while large-caps largely attract foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

“Foreign investors are not buying into Indian equities while local flows have been buoyant and hence, the pullback in mid-caps has been faster. FIIs are still not positive on the frontline names,” Oza added.

In April, FIIs sold Indian shares worth $618.60 million while DIIs bought Indian equities worth Rs5,987 crore. So far in 2018, DII investments in Indian equities are Rs30,892 crore, while foreign institutional investors have pumped in $1.51 billion.

However, despite a major loss of 5.3% mid-caps are still trading at a premium of 19.47% over large-caps. According to Bloomberg data, BSE Mid-cap is the most expensive among peers, trading at 21.59 one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE), while that of the Sensex is 18.07.

“Valuation-wise, there is still no parity between large and mid-cap premium. Mid-cap index is still over-valued but it is an ocean of stocks. There are pockets which are recovering. Fast recovery in the mid and small-cap segment is seen in selective pockets like technology, consumer discretionary, auto-ancillary and agri-related stocks,” said Oza.

However, Jasani said mid-cap stocks’ PE gets skewed by some large-sized loss making companies and hence, it may not be right to say that they quote at a large premium. “Even otherwise, with a low base, and agility to respond to changing circumstances, performing small and mid-caps deserve to trade at some premium to the large-caps,” he said.

Oza believes mid and small-cap stocks are likely to be volatile this year, owing to factors like state elections and higher crude prices.

“Each small-cap company can be more focused than large companies, as many haven’t yet expanded into new lines of business in search of new money. They are busy trying to grow the business they are in now. However, large companies tend to be more stable and slower-growing, hence, protecting capital better than small-caps in a downturn,” said Jasani.