Stock Market LIVE: Sensex hits 38,000; Nifty near 11,500
BSE Sensex rose 162.56 points to a new all time high of 38,050.12 and the Nifty 50 rose 45.2 points to a fresh record high of 11,495.20. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Aug 09 2018. 09 21 AM IST
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 surged to their fresh record highs on Thursday following continued interest from foreign investors. BSE Sensex rose 162.56 points to a new all time high of 38,050.12 and the Nifty 50 rose 45.2 points to a fresh record high of 11,495.20. Asian stocks traded mixed as China hit back against the Trump administration’s latest tariffs and tensions ratcheted up between the US and Russia. The yen edged higher, while oil held on to its losses. Oil prices stabilized after a sharp fall in the previous session. Meanwhile, FPIs purchased on net basis shares worth Rs 568.63 crore on Wednesday, while DIIs bought Rs 30.25 crore of shares, showed provisional data. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.17 am IST Midcaps, smallcaps recover but may not have found their lost charm yetAlthough the mid-cap and small-cap indices continue to underperform the benchmark on a year-to-date basis, they have recovered from this year’s lows. These indices have surged 7.6% and 8.3%,respectively, from then: Read more
- 9.13 am IST Rupee, bond prices rise after RBI announces dividend paymentThe Indian rupee and bond prices gained after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced payment of Rs 50,000 crore dividend to government, helping the centre to stick its fiscal road map. Overnight, a drop in the crude oil prices also supported the rally. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.47 a dollar, up 0.24% from its previous close of 68.63. The currency opened at 68.47 a dollar and touched a high of 68.46.
- 8.55 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Overnight US stocks closed mostly lower tracking weak earnings. Tracking the cues S&P 500 lost 0.03% to 2,857. Asian stocks opened subdued.■ Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) posted an 86% jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, riding on strong refining margins.■ Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) shut a hydrocracker unit at its Chembur refinery in Mumbai on Wednesday evening following a fire that left 40 people injured. Read more. ■ The promoters of Essel Propack, the specialty packaging company, is exploring to sell their controlling interest in the company as consolidation grips the sector, reports The Economic Times.■ Punjab National Bank (PNB) said it is in negotiation with a few government departments, including income tax and central excise, to sell its erstwhile headquarters situated at the Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi, reports PTI.■ Earnings today: Bharat Forge Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Eicher Motors Ltd, Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, and Whirlpool of India Ltd are some of the companies that will release their earnings for the June quarter today.(R. Sree Ram/Mint)
