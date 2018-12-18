 How concentrated is your mutual fund scheme? - Livemint
How concentrated is your mutual fund scheme?

Here is a list of funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings

A concentrated portfolio can also backfire if the strategy goes wrong.
Most mutual fund schemes diversify across stocks and sectors. But sometimes managers follow a concentrated strategy either due to a scheme’s mandate or because of the manager’s style. If these stock prices go up, the net asset value tends to rise sharply. But a concentrated portfolio can also backfire if the strategy goes wrong. Diversified funds, too, can hold a concentration of their larger holdings and a much more diversified portfolio among the smaller holdings. Here is a list of funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings.

