How concentrated is your mutual fund scheme?
Here is a list of funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings
Last Published: Tue, Dec 18 2018. 08 42 AM IST
Most mutual fund schemes diversify across stocks and sectors. But sometimes managers follow a concentrated strategy either due to a scheme’s mandate or because of the manager’s style. If these stock prices go up, the net asset value tends to rise sharply. But a concentrated portfolio can also backfire if the strategy goes wrong. Diversified funds, too, can hold a concentration of their larger holdings and a much more diversified portfolio among the smaller holdings. Here is a list of funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings.
First Published: Tue, Dec 18 2018. 08 42 AM IST
More From Money »
- If seller is NRI, buyer needs to deduct TDS on taxable capital gain on sale of house
- Don’t take extra risk in the hope of extraordinary returns
- Plain vanilla insurance products easier to sell online compared to savings plans
- Want to control spending urge on clothes or pubs? Restrict your debit card from doing so
- Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for negative start amid selloff in global markets