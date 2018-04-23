Why you should declare investments
If you don’t fill up your investment declaration form, your employer will deduct TDS from your monthly salary without accounting for deductions
Last Published: Mon, Apr 23 2018. 07 44 PM IST
The salary of the first month of this financial year (FY) is due in some days, and you may have already got that mail asking you to give investments declaration for the year. While pushing the mail to the bin may be tempting, it can cost you. Sure, you can get back the extra tax you paid, but that will only happen when you file a tax return and ask for a refund.
But before you fill up that form, it’s better to understand how your salary is taxed and what these deductions are.
When is TDS deducted?
