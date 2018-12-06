The Reserve Bank of India won"t cut rates without making the Indian economy sweat for it. https://t.co/LXyAFUTpWL— Livemint (@livemint) December 6, 2018
Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower on weak global cues, RBI decision
SGX Nifty futures traded 105.50 points to 10,728, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 08 58 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower today following negative cues from the global markets. Asian stocks as US futures declined after Canada arrested Huawei Technologies CFO for extradition to the US, raising fears of a fresh flashpoint in tensions between the US and China.The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday kept key interest rates unchanged, maintaining a “calibrated tightening” stance. However, RBo governor Urjit Patel said if the upside risks to inflation do not materialise, the bank may change its monetary policy accordingly, raising prospects of rate cuts. SGX Nifty futures traded 105.50 points to 10,728, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.58 am IST RBI monetary policy: Don’t fall for the rate cut trap yet
- 8.50 am IST Commodity corner: Oil, metal prices extend lossesOil prices fell along with weak stock markets, but trading was tepid ahead of a meeting by producer group OPEC that is expected to result in a supply cut aimed at draining a glut that has pulled down crude prices by 30% since October. US WTI crude futures were at $52.66 per barrel, down 23 cents, or 0.4%, from their last close. International Brent crude oil futures were down 7 cents, or 0.1%, at $61.49 per barrel. The OPEC is meeting at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria, today to decide its production policy.Gold prices edged higher as the dollar eased amid a spike in risk aversion, while palladium further bolstered its premium over the bullion. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,240.04 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,245.7 per ounce. Spot palladium was up 0.2% at $1,245.50 per ounce. Palladium is more valuable than gold for the first time since 2002, with prices soaring by around 50% in less than four months to record levels.Metals: Prices of non-ferrous metals extended losses, as worries over weak demand caused by Sino-US trade tensions persisted. Three-month LME copper fell 0.8% to $6,142 a tonne, extending losses from the previous session. The most-traded copper contract for February delivery in Shanghai dipped 0.7% to 49,100 yuan ($7,163.07) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.42 am IST Stocks slide in Asia with US futuresAsian stocks slumped with U.S. futures, the Treasury yield curve edged closer towards inversion and the yen climbed on Thursday as the investor aversion to risk that’s been prevalent for much of the quarter resumed. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was on track for the worst back-to-back decline since October, with benchmarks retreating from Sydney to Shanghai. Hong Kong shares were among the worst performers after the arrest of the chief financial officer of China tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. reignited concerns about U.S.-China tensions.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 1.3% as of 11:22 a.m. in Tokyo, down more than 1% for a second straight day. Japan’s Topix Index dropped 1.6%. Hang Seng slumped 2.2%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 1.1%. Kospi Index was down 0.9%. Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, Dec 06 2018. 08 43 AM IST
Latest News »
Fear is back as economic slowdown concern haunts global equity investors
Surat, Bengaluru, Vijayawada to be among world’s fastest-growing cities
Why govt should revisit move to limit marketing margins of OMCs
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower on weak global cues, RBI decision
Psst...she earns more than him and it’s not an issue
Mark to Market »
Fear is back as economic slowdown concern haunts global equity investors
Why govt should revisit move to limit marketing margins of OMCs
RBI monetary policy: Don’t fall for the rate cut trap yet
Challenges lurk for Indian IT companies before growth acceleration
Small finance banks dismiss worries about listing for now