RBI policy decision LIVE: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) will announce its decision today at 2.30pm following a three-day meeting. Here are the latest updates on the RBI monetary policy review meeting
Last Modified: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 02 54 PM IST
- Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) has kept the interest rates unchanged at 6.5% following a three-day meeting and maintained the “calibrated tightening” stance. According to treasury heads of 10 banks surveyed by Mint, the central bank is expected to keep the repo rate, the rate which RBI lends to commercial banks, unchanged at 6.5%, while it will maintain the policy stance at “calibrated tightening”. RBI Governor Urjit Patel will hold a press conference—his first since an acrimonious debate with the government over the central bank’s autonomy. Here are the latest updates on the RBI’s fifth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting:
- 2.52 pm IST Sensex, Nifty extend lossesThe BSE Sensex traded 297.48 points, or 0.82%, down at 35,836.83, and the Nifty 50 fell 99.65 points, or 0.92%, to 10,739.85.
- 2.45 pm IST RBI lowers inflation estimatesMPC expects CPI inflation at 4.0% in the second quarter of 2018-19. For the second half of the year, inflation is expected in the range of 3.9%-4.5%. RBI estimates inflation at 4.8% for the first quarter of 2019-20, with risks somewhat to the upside. Excluding the HRA impact, CPI inflation was projected at 3.7% in Q2 of FY18-19, 3.8%-4.5% in H2 of FY18-19, and 4.8% in Q1 of FY2019-20.
- 2.39 pm IST RBI maintains status quoAs widely expected, the monetary policy committee of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today kept its repo rate, or the at which central bank lends money to the banks for the short term, unchanged at 6.5%. Consequently, the reverse repo rate under the LAF remains at 6.25 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 6.75 per cent.
- 2.18 pm IST Sensex down 220 points, Nifty below 10800The BSE Sensex traded 219.69 points, or 0.61%, down at 35,914.62, and the Nifty 50 fell 76.20 points, or 0.70%, to 10,793.30. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were down 1.04% and 1.07%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE traded lower with basic materials, power and auto falling most at nearly 2%.
- 2.06 pm IST The next RBI rate hike is in the hands of the government
RBI has less reason now to hike interest rates. But the key factor that could play truant is the government"s fiscal path. Fiscal deficit has already crossed the full-year target in October, writes @aparnaviyer02 https://t.co/dtAvNTRjUT— Mint Mark to Market (@livemint_m2m) December 4, 2018
- 1.57 pm IST What changed since October RBI monetary policy meetingSince the last policy, when the central bank surprised the market by keeping rates on hold, crude oil prices have slipped below $60/bbl and retail inflation has eased to a 13-month low of 3.31%, below the medium-term inflation target of 4% for the third straight month. A subdued inflation reading on account of falling food prices is likely to translate into lower incomes for farmers, which in turn could be a drag on economic growth.Liquidity in the financial system has declined, forcing lenders to raise rates. Some of the reasons include sales tax payments to the government, a seasonal pick-up in loans and intervention by the central bank in the foreign-exchange market to prop up the rupee.Growth has slowed to 7.1% in the September quarter and factory output measured by the index of industrial production to 4.5%, giving enough reasons for the central bank to deliver a status quo policy this time.
- 1.47 pm IST RBI seen pausing on interest rateThe Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) is likely to keep policy rates on hold on Wednesday, amid falling crude prices, lower-than-expected food prices and moderation in economic growth, according to treasury heads of 10 banks surveyed by Mint. On inflation, the treasurers expect RBI to revise the inflation trajectory downward by an additional 10-20 basis points. Some participants expect RBI to either cut the cash reserve ratio or relax the statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) to ease the liquidity situation.
First Published: Wed, Dec 05 2018. 01 47 PM IST
