Rupee back at 70 against US dollar: 5 things to know

INR vs USD: Rupee was trading 43 paise lower at 70.01 against US dollar

The rupee today weakened past the 70-a-dollar mark at the interbank foreign exchange amid a broad rise in the US dollar. At 11:53 am, the rupee was trading at 70.04 against the US dollar, down about 46 paise from its previous close. The rupee had closed at a four-month high of 69.58 against the US currency on Friday. A lower-than-expected Q2 GDP growth of 7.1% also hurt the sentiment. Also, weighing on the rupee is a sharp jump in global oil prices today. Meanwhile, in stock markets, the Sensex was up about 200 points amid a global rally after US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to a truce on imposition of fresh tariffs.

Five things to know about rupee’s fall today:

1) The surge in crude price is putting pressure on rupee, forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note. Global oil prices surged over 5% today after the US and China agreed to a 90-day truce in their trade war. Reports, citing sources, have also said that Russia had accepted the need to cut production, together with OPEC ahead of its meeting next week.

2) Traders said besides increased demand of the US currency from importers, the dollar’s strength against some currencies overseas weighed on the rupee. The dollar had come under pressure last week when comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were interpreted by markets as hinting at a slower pace of rate hikes.

3) The rupee had hit a record low of 74.48 in October against the US dollar. But a sharp fall in global oil prices eased some concerns over India’s current and fiscal deficit, helping a rebound in the rupee.

4) The renewed interest of foreign investors in Indian markets had also helped the rupee pull back from its October lows. Overseas investors pumped Rs 12,260 crore into the Indian capital markets in November, making it the highest inflow in 10 months due to falling crude oil prices and sharp rupee appreciation.

5) However, so far this year, the rupee is down about 8% against the US dollar. Apart from the OPEC meeting this week, forex traders will also watch RBI’s policy decision later this week. Most economists expect the RBI to hold rates steady. “RBI policy, OPEC decision and UK parliament vote, domestic state election results are next big events to watch out for in near future,” said IFA Global.

