 Mint Globetrotter Index: Cost of three-course meal in a restaurant - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Mint Globetrotter Index: Cost of three-course meal in a restaurant

Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend.

Last Published: Thu, Aug 30 2018. 10 28 AM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

The Mint Globetrotter Index compares the cost of 25 essential travel spends for 50 cities across five regions. The data and analysis can be seen on www.livemint.com/globetrotter.

Every week, we list the three costliest and cheapest cities in each region for one spend. Today, spend #13: Three-course meal in a mid-range restaurant.

First Published: Thu, Aug 30 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Topics: mint globetrotter index foreign holidays cost international travel foreign travel restaurant food

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »