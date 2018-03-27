Enterprising Indian states: leaders and laggards https://t.co/WbXSEcvbpL— Livemint (@livemint) March 26, 2018
Market Live: Sensex jumps 200 points, Nifty above 10,200, banking stocks extend gains
BSE Sensex rise around 130 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,200. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 10 02 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.47 am ISTMarket update
- 9.45 am ISTBanking stocks extend gains
- 9.43 am ISTDilip Buildcon gets order worth Rs4,114 crore
- 9.40 am ISTEnterprising Indian states: leaders and laggards
- 9.37 am ISTBond yield falls 25 bps, rupee gains for 4th session against US dollar
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained for the second session on Tuesday. Asian stocks rose after Wall Street rebounded on the first day of the trading week amid a slight easing in trade tensions. Meanwhile, government bond yields fell 25 basis points, their steepest decline in 52 months, after the government announced lower-than-expected borrowing programme for the first half of the fiscal year 2019. The rupee gained against the US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.45 am IST Banking stocks extend gainsBanking stocks gained further after the government announced lower than expected borrowing programme. Corporation Bank rose 5.5%, IDBI Bank rose 3.3%, Bank of Baroda 2.9%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2.2%, Union Bank of India 2%, Allahabad Bank 2%, Indian Bank 2%, Syndicate Bank 1.9%, Bank of India 1.9%, Punjab National Bank 1.8%, Andhra Bank 1.6%, State Bank of India 1.5%.
- 9.40 am IST Enterprising Indian states: leaders and laggardsThe final quarter of 2017 revealed that states, small and large, took measures to stand out as champions of innovation—both for entrepreneurs and industry looking to grow.
- 9.37 am IST Bond yield falls 25 bps, rupee gains for 4th session against US dollarGovernment bond yields fell 25 basis points, their steepest decline in 52 months, on Tuesday after the government announced lower-than-expected borrowing programme for the first half of the fiscal year 2019. Meanwhile, the rupee gained against the US dollar. Yield on India’s benchmark 10-year government bonds was trading at 7.371%, down 25.20 basis points—its biggest decline since 25 November 2013—compared to its Monday’s close of 7.623%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 09 32 AM IST
