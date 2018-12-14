Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; Indian Oil shares up 3% on share buyback

Such narrative-based investing has resulted in feeble returns in the pasthttps://t.co/RZtRWAsl2g— Livemint (@livemint) December 14, 2018
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 declined on Friday, halting a 3-day winning streak, amid negative cues from the global markets. Asian stocks fell with US futures as caution returned to global markets as data showed continued weakness in China’s economy. Shares in Hong Kong and Japan bore the brunt of declines as equities fell across the region. Oil prices eased after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than expected. Investors will await the outcome of RBI board meeting, first for the new governor Shaktikanta Das. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.20 am IST Indian Oil shares up over 3% on share buybackShares of Indian Oil Corp. Ltd rose as much as 3.5% to Rs 142 per share after the company said its board had approved the buyback of 3.06% of equity shares for Rs 4,435 crore. The board approved the buyback of up to 29.76 crore equity shares, or 3.06%, at Rs 149 per share, IOC said in a regulatory filing. The buyback price is 8.6% premium to Thursday’s closing price of IOC stocks on the BSE. IOC closed 0.5% higher at Rs 137.20 on the exchange. The government, which holds a 54.06% stake in the company, is expected to participate in the share buyback.
- 9.12 am IST Rupee weakens against dollarThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking losses in its Asian peers. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 71.79 a dollar, down 0.15% from its Thursday’s close of 71.69. The currency opened at 71.75 a dollar. The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.409% from its previous close of 7.408%. So far this year, the rupee has declined 11%, while foreign investors have sold $4.60 billion and $7.48 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.03 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices ease, gold rates steadyOil prices eased after rising over 2 percent the day before, but were supported by hopes the market will tighten more quickly than some had expected in the wake of supply cuts from major producers. US WTI crude futures were at $52.42 per barrel, down 0.3 percent from their last settlement. US crude prices climbed 2.8 percent in the previous session, buoyed after data showed inventory declines in the United States. International benchmark Brent crude oil futures were at $61.06 per barrel at 0135 GMT, down 39 cents, or 0.6 percent, from their last close.Gold prices steadied on Friday, after slipping to a week-low in the previous session, supported by the uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s next year’s policy outlook, while the dollar strengthened on expectations of a rate hike next week. Spot gold was steady at $1,242.11 per ounce, as of 0133 GMT. Prices fell to their lowest level since Dec. 7 at $1,239.83 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,246.4 per ounce. Reuters
- 8.51 am IST Stock market traders fall for the ‘buy rural’ narrative, once again
- 8.43 am IST Asian stocks fall as China’s economy weakensAsian stocks fell with U.S. equity futures as caution returned to global markets, with shares extending losses as data showed continued weakness in China’s economy. The yuan dropped with the Aussie, while the yen edged higher with Treasuries. Shares in Hong Kong and Japan bore the brunt of declines as equities fell across the region. Futures on the S&P 500 Index sank and the yuan dipped as a slew of Chinese economic data reinforced worries about the country’s slowdown.Japan’s Topix index slid 1.6 percent as of 11:09 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 1.3 percent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 1.7 percent. Shanghai Composite lost 0.6 percent. South Korea’s Kospi slid 1.5 percent. Futures on the S&P 500 dropped 0.7 percent. The S&P 500 Index closed little changed on Thursday. Bloomberg
