Rupee opens lower against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened against the US dollar on Monday, tracking panic selling in the local equity markets. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 72.49 to a dollar, down 0.39% from its Friday’s close of 72.20. The home currency opened at 72.47 per dollar.

Local markets seen over 1500 points volatility on Friday on the expectations that non banking finance companies may face liquidity crunch after IL&FS missed debt payments. Sensex fell 0.18%, or 64.72 points, to 36,776.88. Since January, it has gained 8.18%.

The government will take all measures to ensure that adequate liquidity is provided to non-banking finance companies, mutual funds and small and medium enterprises, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says in a Twitter post.

Traders were also concerned after China called off planned trade talks with US officials, potentially triggering an escalation in the protracted tariff war between the world’s two-biggest economies. Traders are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that will likely see interest rates increased for the third time this year, with markets increasingly pricing for another one in December.

The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.031%, below its previous close of 8.07%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions

So far this year, the rupee has declined 11.5%, while foreign investors have sold $1.22 billion and $6.79 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.36%, South Korean won 0.30%, Philippines peso 0.28%, China offshore 0.25%, Singapore dollar 0.15%, China renminbi 0.15%, Taiwan dollar 0.1%, Thai baht 0.08%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.263, up 0.05% from its previous close of 94.22.

