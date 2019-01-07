Home loan rates compared: Bank of Baroda vs PNB vs OBC vs Canara Bank
Here’s a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks
Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 09 11 AM IST
A home loan is probably the biggest loan that one takes. Not only in terms of the loan one pays can be double of what was borrowed. But a home loan is among the cheapest loans available, and usually it is the only way a person can buy a house. A home loan is called a ‘good’ loan because it helps you acquire a tangible asset that can appreciate over the long-term. It makes sense to buy a house if you plan to live in it. This is also the reason, apart from the fact that many housing projects in India continue to be delayed. Here’s a look at the lowest home loan interest rates of some leading banks.
First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 09 07 AM IST
More From Money »
- Rupee hits 5-month high against US dollar
- Leasing a vehicle is no longer a taboo, but does it work for you?
- Markets LIVE: Sensex jumps 300 points, Nifty regains 10800, rupee at 5-month high
- First job? After salary high, here come taxes
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Rupee hits 5-month high against US dollar
- Leasing a vehicle is no longer a taboo, but does it work for you?
- The fruits of Sabarimala: BJP’s game plan in Kerala, Tamil Nadu
- Home loan rates compared: Bank of Baroda vs PNB vs OBC vs Canara Bank
- From Flipkart vs Amazon to Amazon Prime vs Netflix: 5 big internet battles to watch out for in 2019
Mark to Market »
- PMI: Indian services providers more upbeat on business outlook than manufacturers
- Indians’ love for loans is showing in their increasing indebtedness
- Higher room tariffs are yet to sweeten return on capital for hotel chains
- Are lower crude prices enough to bring aviation sector’s mojo back?
- Not just lower taxes, evasion too a factor in the GST shortfall