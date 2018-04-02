Live now
Market Live: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 10,150, auto stocks rise
BSE Sensex rises by over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,150. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Highlights
- 9.28 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Monday on the first trading day of April after a long weekend. Markets were closed on Thursday and Friday due to holidays. Asian stocks opened in the green following a strong performance by global equities last week. Investors also await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on 5 April. RBI will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, according to a Mint survey. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
