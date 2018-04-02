 Market Live: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 10,150, auto stocks rise - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Live now

Market Live: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty above 10,150, auto stocks rise

BSE Sensex rises by over 150 points, while the Nifty 50 trades above 10,150. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 09 30 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trades higher on Monday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trades higher on Monday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded higher on Monday on the first trading day of April after a long weekend. Markets were closed on Thursday and Friday due to holidays. Asian stocks opened in the green following a strong performance by global equities last week. Investors also await the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy decision on 5 April. RBI will keep interest rates unchanged in the first monetary policy review of the current fiscal year, according to a Mint survey. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.28 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 159.36 points, or 0.48%, to 33,128.04, while the Nifty 50 rose 49.45 points, or 0.49%, to 10,163.15.
First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 09 30 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Trading ICICI Bank

Latest News »

Mark to Market »