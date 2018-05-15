Markets surge over 1% as BJP leads in Karnataka poll results

At 11.06am, the Sensex rose 1%, or 350 points, to 35902 points, while the Nifty advanced 0.87%, or 95 points, to 10,900.95 points. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian markets on Tuesday surged over 1%, with BSE Sensex hovering near 36,000-mark, while NSE’s Nifty 50 index crossing 10,900 to hit over three-month high after initial trend showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging as the single largest party in Karnataka elections.

At 11.06am, the Sensex rose 1%, or 350 points, to 35902 points, while the Nifty advanced 0.87%, or 95 points, to 10,900.95 points.

The BJP is now edging ahead with leads in 117 seats, while the Siddaramaiah led-Congress party is ahead in 64 seats. The JDS is leading in 38 seats, according to Mint.

“Karnataka was perceived as a bellwether for India’s state elections, with early indications of a strong mandate for the BJP likely a shot in the arm for market sentiments; this will take part of the sting from heightened asset markets volatility and wider GST-led adjustments. Short-term relief gains are likely in the domestic markets, particularly the currency, before attention returns to the prevailing exogenous risks,” said Radhika Rao economist at DBS Bank Ltd.

Earlier markets opened flat due to higher inflation which feared investors that the Reserve Bank of India my hike interest rates sooner than earlier.

Consumer price inflation rose 4.6% in April faster than the 4.4% of Bloomberg consensus. Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation shot up 3.18% in April from a year ago higher than 2.9% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 28 economists.

Rupee and bonds pared early declines. The home currency was trading at 67.49 a dollar, up 0.02% from its previous close of 67.52. 10 year bond yield was trading at 7.829% from its previous close of 7.825%. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.