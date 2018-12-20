Top mutual fund schemes to invest in
Use the Mint 30 mutual funds list as a starting point and then spend time selecting your unique portfolio out of these
Last Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 10 08 AM IST
This is a curated list of 30 investment-worthy mutual fund schemes. You need just 5-8 schemes to build a good portfolio. Mint uses qualitative and quantitative parameters to select 30 schemes out of more than 2,000 schemes. We use past returns as a good starting point, but that is not enough. Managing risk is a big part of buying market linked financial products and therefore we blend in metrics of risk. We add the fund managers’ point of view to understand their strategies, consistency in following the investment mandate and how ‘true to label’ schemes really are. We usually avoid schemes that chase momentum or herd mentality. Use this list as a starting point and then spend time selecting your unique portfolio out of these.
First Published: Thu, Dec 20 2018. 10 08 AM IST
