Opening bell: Asia opens higher; Fortis Healthcare, HDFC Bank, Spicejet in focus

US stocks end higher; Asian market track gains

The Dow Jones industrial average rose sharply on Thursday, posting its sixth straight day of gains, following the release of weaker-than-expected US inflation data.

Asian stocks traded higher early on Friday, tracking gains seen on Wall Street overnight, with the Dow Jones industrial average notching its sixth consecutive day of gains in the last session.

Fortis board approves binding offer from Hero-Burman family offices

The board of Fortis Healthcare Ltd approved a binding offer from Sunil Munjal’s Hero Enterprise and Dabur chairman Anand Burman’s family office.

HDFC Bank looking for successor to Aditya Puri

HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s top lender by market value, is looking for a successor to managing director and chief executive officer Aditya Puri who will retire in 2020, the bank told analysts.

SIRCA Paints IPO to open on 16 May

SIRCA Paints India said it has fixed a price band of Rs151-160 per share for its initial public offering through which it is estimated to raise Rs78 crore.

Nestle India’s March quarter profit surges 38.22% to Rs424.03 crore

Nestle India Ltd, the local entity of Swiss packaged food maker Nestle SA., reported a 38.22% increase in net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2018, backed by lower cost of raw materials and other expenses.

Passenger vehicle sales rise 7.5% in April, car sales up 4.8%

Sales of automobiles continue to increase at a brisk pace in April as a result of the overall demand revival in rural and semi-urban markets.

BSE to delist over 200 companies from 11 May

Leading stock exchange BSE said it will delist more than 200 companies from 11 May as trading in their shares has remained suspended for over six months.

Earnings Corner

Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Havells India, SpiceJet and UCO Bank are among the companies that will be announcing their March quarter earnings today.