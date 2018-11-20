 How concentrated is your mutual fund portfolio - Livemint
How concentrated is your mutual fund portfolio

Last Published: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 08 31 AM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: iStock
Photo: iStock

Typically, mutual fund schemes diversify across stocks and sectors. But sometimes, fund managers follow a concentrated strategy either due to a scheme’s mandate or because of the fund manager’s style.

Here is a list of mutual funds with the highest concentration of top 10 holdings.

First Published: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 08 29 AM IST
