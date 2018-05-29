Rupee trades lower against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.759% from its Monday’s close of 7.738%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday weakened against US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies after hitting a two-week high in the previous session.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.67 against the US dollar, down 0.33% from its previous close of 67.43. The currency opened at 67.62 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.759% from its Monday’s close of 7.738%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

On Monday, the rupee and 10-year bond prices closed at two-week highs as falling crude oil prices ease inflation and trade deficit worries. The home currency ended at 67.43 against the US dollar—a level last seen on 11 May. The 10-year bond yield closed at 7.738%—a level last seen on 11 May.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 5.3%, while foreign investors have sold $139.40 million and $4.40 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.07% or 25.33 points to 35190.81. Since January, it has gained 3.26%.

Asian currencies fell in holiday-hit trading as investors eyed rising political risks in Europe. Philippines peso was down 0.35%, Thai baht 0.35%, South Korean won 0.3%, China renminbi 0.25%, China offshore 0.25%, Taiwan dollar 0.14%, Singapore dollar 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.37, down 0.06% from its previous close of 94.418.

Bloomberg contributed this story