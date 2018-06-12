Rupee inches higher against US dollar ahead of inflation data

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.972% from its Monday’s close of 7.962%. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday ahead of key consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation data, due to be released after 5.30pm. Traders also await the outcome of monetary policy reviews by the world’s three biggest central banks.

At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.49 against the US dollar, down 0.09% from its previous close of 67.43. The currency opened at 67.50 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.972% from its Monday’s close of 7.962%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

According to Bloomberg estimates, Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will be at 6% for April from 4.4% a month ago. CPI inflation may come at 4.90% for May versus 4.58% last month.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday, while the European Central Bank members are poised to hold the first formal talks on ending its bond-buying program Thursday. The Bank of Japan meets on Friday, with no change to policy expected.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 5.40%, while foreign investors have bought $169 million and sold $4.65 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.13% or 45.17 points to 35,438.30. Since January, it has gained 4.1%.

Asian currencies fell as the dollar was buoyed by optimism the Trump-Kim summit will ease geopolitical tension. Indonesian rupiah was down 0.41%, Japanese yen 0.19%, Philippines peso 0.1%, Thai baht 0.09%, Taiwan dollar 0.07%, Malaysian ringgit 0.06%. However, South Korean won was up 0.17%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.699, up 0.06% from its previous close of 93.535.