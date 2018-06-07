Who can use ITR-1 form for filing returns and who can’t

There are different types of ITR forms—ITR-1 to ITR-7—for filing of returns by different income tax assesses. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

There are different types of income tax return (ITR) forms—ITR-1 to ITR-7—for filing of returns by different income tax assesses. The form you need depends on the amount of income, source of income, ownership of assets and so on.

All the ITR forms are already available on income tax website. Filing returns using the right ITR form is very important. In financial year 2017-18, maximum number of people filed ITR-1—29 million filed ITR-1 of total 67.47 million returns filed using all the forms.

Who can use ITR-1?

An individual income tax assessee, whose primary source of income is salary or pension can use ITR-1 to file her return.

One can also use ITR-1 if other income includes income from one house property (provided there is no brought forward loss or loss to be carried forward) and income from other sources (other than income from lottery, race horses, or unexplained income and so on). However, total income combining all the mentioned sources should not exceed Rs50 lakh, else ITR-1 cannot be used.

Also, in case the individual using the ITR-1 form is clubbing the income of another person—spouse or minor child—with her own income, the income of the other person should also fulfil the above mentioned criteria.

Who can’t use ITR-1?

While during the previous assessment years (AY), ITR-1 was also available to a non-resident or not ordinarily resident to file their returns, but from the current AY, i.e. 2018-19, they won’t be able to use it. Besides, individuals who have dividend income exceeding Rs10 lakh, or have income from capital gains should also use other ITR forms as applicable.

Moreover, there are separate ITR forms for those having agriculture income exceeding Rs5,000 or having income from business or profession.

Also, if a resident individual has any income from any source outside India or have any assets (including financial interest in an entity) located outside India should not use ITR-1 to file her return.

If you choose the wrong ITR form, while filing your return, the tax department may consider it invalid. So take utmost care while choosing an ITR form. In case you find it difficult, take the help of a chartered accountant, tax experts, or tax return preparer appointed by the tax department.