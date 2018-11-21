How much tax do you pay on your bond investments?
Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing
Last Published: Wed, Nov 21 2018. 08 14 AM IST
All portfolios should be diversified between equity and debt so that the overall risk is controlled. Among debt instruments in India, there are various types of bonds available, with different features—duration, tax benets, coupon rates, and lock-ins. Some types of bonds offer taxation benefits, and some have coupon rates higher than fixed deposit rates. Yet others can be invested in to avoid paying long-term capital gains tax. While you need to hold some till maturity to avail tax benefit, you may have to pay tax on some if you hold till maturity. Take a look at the applicable taxation before investing.
First Published: Wed, Nov 21 2018. 08 14 AM IST
Topics: bonds tax benefits Taxation investments equity
More From Money »
- Q2 results analysis: Lack of pricing power, high costs squeeze profit margins
- SBI zero balance savings account for children: 10 things to know
- Opinion | If I can port my mobile number why not my mutual fund?
- Hindu female is allowed to bequeath house inherited from her mother to son
- Why working mothers need to look beyond immediate goals
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- IndiGo offers flight tickets from Rs 899 in new sale
- BJP faces anti-incumbency, internal dissent, threat of desertion from core voters in Madhya Pradesh
- How parties are cashing in on Hindi slogans in Madhya Pradesh
- Nissan-Renault rivalry bursts into the open after Carlos Ghosn’s arrest
- Q2 results analysis: Lack of pricing power, high costs squeeze profit margins