Rupee trades flat against US dollar
At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.99 against US dollar, up 0.01% from its previous close of 67.99
Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking gains in Asian currencies market.
The rupee opened 67.99 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 67.99 against US dollar, up 0.01% from its previous close of 67.99.
The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.886%, from its Monday’s close of 7.877%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, the rupee has weakened 6.3%, while foreign investors have sold $530.80 million and $5.26 billion in equity and debt markets respectively.
Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.03% or 10.60 points to 35,558.86. Since January, it has gained 4.38%
Asian currencies were trading higher after a threat from US President Donald Trump to impose more tariffs on Chinese goods drew a stinging rebuttal from the Asian nation, escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
Japanese yen was up 0.61%, Philippines peso 0.18%, South Korean won 0.15%, Taiwan dollar 0.15%, Indonesian rupiah 0.14%, China offshore 0.11%, Singapore dollar 0.06%. However, China renminbi was down 0.12%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.60, down 0.16% from its previous close of 94.756.
