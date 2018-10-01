Equity markets stare at uncertain second half of fiscal year

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net of around $4 billion in Indian shares since the start of the financial year to 26 September.

Mumbai: After posting their worst fiscal half-yearly performance in two years, the Indian markets are staring at further uncertain times ahead as politics take centre stage with upcoming general elections and the state elections in the run-up to it. Also, macroeconomic parameters have deteriorated due to a depreciating rupee and boiling crude oil prices. Projected strong earnings growth for fiscal year 2019 is also not likely to come by.

The BSE’s 30-share Sensex rose 9.88% to close 36,227.14 in the fiscal half-year, posting its best show since six months to September 2016. This made it Asia ex-Japan’s best performing market in local currency terms.

In dollar terms, however, the Sensex fell 1.19%, though it fared better than most of its peers in the region. In six months to September, the rupee depreciated 4.09% to close at 72.49 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, Brent crude has risen 7.09% to $82.09 per barrel in these six months.

“It (second half of the current fiscal year) will be bad (for equities). We are at the beginning of the correction phase. So far it has been a shallow correction,” said Dhananjay Sinha, head of research at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

“There is too much uncertainty,” warned Sinha pointing out that there was uncertainty regarding the financial condition of corporates, depreciating rupee, rising interest rates, and the political scenario.

“Growth impulses are starting to fade. Earnings downgrade will happen. For FY19, consensus Nifty net profit growth was around 25%. It will now be around 8-10% for FY19,” said Sinha.

While the six months to September saw benchmark indices attain new highs, in the last few days, it witnessed substantial value erosion, due to a big selloff in the non-banking finance companies (NBFC) space. Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) shares slumped 21.66% in past one week, while SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd and PNB Housing Finance Ltd, lost 19.13%, 4.42% and 11.43% respectively.

Earlier in the quarter, the Sensex and Nifty scaled record highs of 38,989.65 on 29 August and 11,760.2 on 28 August respectively. However, the narrow rally soon fizzled, and these indices have corrected 7.09% and 7.06% respectively from these highs.

Meanwhile, the BSE mid-cap and the BSE small-cap index touched 13-month and 18-month lows on 28 September 2018.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out a net of around $4 billion in Indian shares since the start of the financial year to 26 September, which is likely to be its worst fiscal half-yearly interest since six months to March 2009.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested a net of nearly Rs 54,000 crore in the asset class since the start of the financial year to 27 September, data from NSDL and BSE showed.

“For the overall market, in our view, volatility could continue near term, given still high valuations and risks of some moderation in growth in certain segments (particularly if this situation continues for some time),” Citigroup analysts Surendra Goyal and Vijit Jain said in a note on 25 September.

“Domestic flows have been a big support. It will be interesting to see the trends there. We have been cautious—maintain March 19 Sensex target of 37,300 for now,” Citigroup analysts said.