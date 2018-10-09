Rupee trades marginally higher against dollar

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.6%. Foreign investors have sold $3.42 billion and $7.25 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday opened marginally higher against the US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies market. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 73.89 a dollar, up 0.25% from its Monday’s close of 74.07. The currency opened at 73.85 against dollar. The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.986% from its previous close of 7.975%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. The BSE Sensex rose 0.49% to 34641.81 points. Year to date, it gained 1.8%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.6%. Foreign investors have sold $3.42 billion and $7.25 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was down 0.13%, Indonesian rupiah 0.11%, Taiwan dollar 0.06%. However, China Renminbi was up 0.16%, Japanese yen 0.1%, Philippines peso 0.08%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.758, down 0.01% from its previous close of 95.761.