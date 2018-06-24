Here’s how to find your PF UAN number

The concept behind UAN is to have one account number for one subscriber, irrespective of the number of employers that the subscriber changes. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Over the past couple of years, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has worked towards making its services available online. One important element in all the online processes of EPFO is having an active Universal Account Number or UAN.

The concept behind UAN is to have one account number for one subscriber, irrespective of the number of employers that the subscriber changes. So, once you get a UAN from the EPFO, it will remain the same in all your future jobs in organisations that are covered under the EPF scheme. At the time of changing jobs, you just need to share your UAN with the new employer for them to get your previous balance transferred to the new account.

While the UAN number will remain the same, EPFO will give you a new member ID or an EPF account for every employer, which will be employer-specific.

What if you have been working in an organisation for some years already and don’t know your UAN? You can either ask your employer for the UAN details or you can find out yourself, through the EPFO’s UAN portal.

How to find your UAN

Go to the EPFO’s Unified Member Portal for UAN related services. Select the ‘Know your UAN status’ option under the ‘important links’ section. You will be redirected to another page. Here you have to input details such as current member ID or EPF account number, name, date of birth, mobile phone number and email. EPF member ID is printed on your salary slip.

Once you submit these details, you will get an authorisation PIN on the registered mobile number. On entering this, your UAN will be sent to the registered mobile number and email.