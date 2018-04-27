Rupee trades flat against US dollar

The rupee opened at 66.81 and touched a low of 66.84 a dollar. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday opened weaker, but soon pared its losses and traded little changed against US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of the long weekend.

Money markets are closed on 30 April and 1 May due to Budha Jayanti and Maharashtra Day respectively.

The rupee opened at 66.81 and touched a low of 66.84 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.78 against US dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 66.76.

Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.744% from its previous close of 7.756%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.26% or 89.51 points to 34,624.09 points. Year to date, it’s up 1.30%.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 4.32%, while foreign investors have bought $1.37 billion and sold $1.07 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. South Korean won was up 0.33%, Philippines peso 0.22%, Taiwan dollar 0.16%, Japanese yen 0.07%. However, China Offshore was down 0.08%, Malaysian ringgit 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 91.514, down 0.05% from its previous close of 91.561.