Stock Market LIVE: Sensex extends gains led by ITC, banking stocks; Nifty reclaims 11,400

Last Modified: Tue, Aug 14 2018. 10 44 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.43 am ISTRupee fall continues, hits 70 a dollar for first time
- 10.30 am ISTPVR shares rise 3%
- 10.10 am ISTRuchi Soya shares rise 5%
- 9.50 am ISTJet Airways shares down over 1%
- 9.33 am ISTTata Steel shares rise 3% after Q1 results
- 9.25 am ISTBanking stocks trade higher
- 9.22 am ISTRupee, bond prices gain as retail inflation eases
- 9.18 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.00 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained on Tuesday, breaking a two-day losing streak after retail inflation slowed to a nine month low, providing comfort to the government and Reserve Bank of India. Retail inflation dropped to a nine-month low of 4.17% in July from 4.92% a month ago, on the back of softening food prices and a favourable base. Moreover, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 971.86 crore on net basis on Monday, while DIIs purchased Rs 216.29 crore of shares, showed provisional data. In global markets, Asian stocks mostly steadied Tuesday as the contagion from the economic crisis in Turkey remained relatively contained in developed markets overnight. Oil prices rose after a report from Opec confirmed that top exporter Saudi Arabia had cut production to avert looming oversupply. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.43 am IST Rupee fall continues, hits 70 a dollar for first timeThe Indian rupee erased all the morning gains and crossed past the psychological 70-mark first time against the US dollar as the contagion from the economic crisis in Turkey remained relatively contained in developed markets overnight. At 10.34am, the rupee was trading at 70.08 a dollar, down 0.21%, from its previous close of 68.93. The home currency opened at 69.84 and touched a high of 69.75 a dollar. Earlier in the opening trade the currency gained nearly 0.2% after consumer price inflation slowed to nine month low, providing comfort to the government and Reserve Bank of India.
- 10.30 am IST PVR shares rise 3%PVR shares rose as much as 3.18% to Rs 1,323.85. PVR on 12 August said that it has agreed to buy a 71.7% stake in SPI Cinemas Pvt. Ltd for ₹ 633 crore—a move that will help India’s largest multiplex operator boost its presence in the lucrative south Indian market. The acquisition of SPI, the largest cinema exhibitor in south India, will make PVR the seventh largest cinema exhibitor in the world.
- 10.10 am IST Ruchi Soya shares rise 5%Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd shares rose 5% to Rs 9.43 after the company posted a profit of Rs 22.60 crore in June quarter against loss of Rs 286 crore last year same quarter. Moreover, the Competition Commission of India has approved the acquisition of Ruchi Soya by Adani Wilmar. Adani Wilmar had emerged as the highest bidder (H1) with an offer of about Rs 6,000 crore for Ruchi Soya, which is facing insolvency proceedings.
- 9.50 am IST Jet Airways shares down over 1%Shares of Jet Airways India traded 1.36% lower at Rs 282.60. The company has written to a consortium of overseas lenders, seeking a waiver of a loan covenant on its existing debt facility of about $185 million, Mint reported, citing two people directly aware of the development said. Jet Airways shares have taken a beating in recent days. They declined nearly 14% in the last 30 days.
- 9.33 am IST Tata Steel shares rise 3% after Q1 resultsTata Steel Ltd rose as much as 3.12% to Rs 587 after its consolidated first-quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹1,934 crore from ₹921 crore in the corresponding period of last year. The growth in earnings was backed by burgeoning sales growth in the automotive and industrial sectors, and better operational efficiencies.
Tata Steel"s Q1 supports India push but investors enquire at what cost https://t.co/rBqWhVoM9A— Livemint (@livemint) August 14, 2018
- 9.25 am IST Banking stocks trade higherBanking stocks gains after retail inflation slowed to nine month low in a relief for the government and the Reserve Bank of India. Punjab National Bank rose 1.6%, Bank of Baroda 1.6%, State Bank of India 1.3%, ICICI Bank 1.1%, Axis Bank 1.1%, Federal Bank 1.1%, Yes Bank 0.8%.
- 9.22 am IST Rupee, bond prices gain as retail inflation easesThe Indian rupee and 10-year bond prices rose on Tuesday after retail inflation slowed to a nine month low, providing comfort to the government and Reserve Bank of India. The rupee was trading at 69.76 a dollar, up 0.24%, from its previous close of 68.93. The home currency opened at 69.84 and touched a high of 69.75 a dollar. On Monday, the rupee hit record low at 69.93 as emerging-market currencies weakened amid concern over the risk of contagion from Turkey’s financial-market turmoil.
- 9.00 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks slipped on Monday as a financial crisis in Turkey that sent its currency tumbling last week worsened, dampening investor sentiment around the world. Asian markets gained on Tuesday, with major markets bouncing back after sliding in the last session.■ India’s retail inflation dropped to a nine-month low of 4.17% in July, from 4.92% a month ago, on the back of softening food prices and a favourable base, according to data released on Monday by the Central Statistics Office.■ Jet Airways has written to a consortium of overseas lenders, seeking a waiver of a loan covenant on its existing debt facility of about $185 million, Mint reported, citing two people directly aware of the development said. Moreover, In a sign of Jet Airways (India) Ltd’s deteriorating financial health, it now appears that the airline was put under “default” status by lenders on at least eight occasions since February, according to separate Mint report.■ Auto parts maker Sansera Engineering Ltd filed the draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO), joining a long list of companies headed for stock markets.■ Tata Steel Ltd’s consolidated first quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹1,934 crore from ₹921 crore in the corresponding period of last year.■ Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation’s largest oil company, plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in city gas distribution projects in the next five to eight years as it bets big on gas business to complement its traditional oil refining and marketing business, Chairman Sanjiv Singh said on Monday.■ Earnings corner: IDBI Bank, SpiceJet and Sun Pharma are among the companies that will be announcing their June quarter earnings today(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)With inputs from Reuters
First Published: Tue, Aug 14 2018. 09 03 AM IST
