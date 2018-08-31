Rupee fall continues, hits 71 against US dollar for first time

So far this year, rupee has weakened 9.96% against the US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday weakened to a record low against the US dollar, ahead of GDP data. At 09.56 am, rupee was trading at 70.97 a dollar, down 0.31% from its previous close of 70.74. The currency opened at 71.00 a dollar, touching a high 70.89 and a low 71.00. The government will release gross domestic product (GDP) data for the June quarter today, according to ministry of statistics and programme implementation website.

The Bloomberg median estimate of 39 economist for GDP growth for the June quarter is at 7.6% compared with 5.6% in the June quarter last year and 7.7% in the December quarter. GVA, a measure of growth, is estimated at 7.5% by Bloomberg.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.946%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.931%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index about 100 points in early trade today. Since January, it has gained 13.6%.

So far this year, rupee has weakened 9.96% against the US dollar, the worst performer among Asian currencies. Month to date, it has fallen 3.37%, its biggest monthly fall in three years.

According to traders, rupee’s drop spurred dollar-selling by state-run banks, probably on behalf of the central bank, but couldn’t curb the losses.

Anindya Banerjee, foreign-exchange analyst at Kotak Securities said rupee is taking cues from oil as Brent is hovering close to $78/barrel.

So far this year, foreign investors have sold $256.45 million and $7.96 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean Won lost 0.342%, Indonesian Rupiah 0.204%, Malaysian Ringgit 0.085%, Japanese Yen 0.045%, Philippine Peso 0.037% and Taiwan Dollar 0.003%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.733, up 0.001% from its previous close of 94.723.