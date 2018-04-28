IDFC Alternatives to sell infra asset management business
New Delhi: IDFC Ltd on Saturday said its subsidiary IDFC Alternatives has entered into an agreement to sell its infrastructure asset management business to Global Infrastructure Partners India for an undisclosed amount.
After the sale, IDFC Alternatives will continue to manage private equity and real estate funds, IDFC informed BSE in a filing.
“IDFC Alternatives Ltd, a wholly owned step down subsidiary of IDFC Ltd through IDFC Financial Holding Company Ltd, has entered into a definitive agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners India, for the sale of its infrastructure asset management business,” IDFC said. The sale will conclude on the receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals.
“IDFC Alternatives will continue to manage Private Equity and Real Estate funds and the aforementioned sale to Global Infrastructure Partners India will not have any impact on its Private Equity and Real Estate verticals,” it added.
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is a leading global, independent infrastructure investor.
Latest News »
- ASEAN to work closely with China, India to counter protectionism: Singapore
- European Union sounds trade-war alarm as Donald Trump points gun ‘at our head’
- Beijing will not push New Delhi on Belt and Road Initiative: China
- Rajan Mittal calls for 100% FDI in multi-brand retail
- Cryptocurrencies pose a threat, must be regulated, CEOs say
Latest News »
Xi Jinping wants screening of more Bollywood movies in China
Idea Cellular Q4 losses rise near threefold to Rs962 crore
IDFC Alternatives to sell infra asset management business
Gold regains shine, bounces Rs110 on jewellers’ buying
‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens to record first day for Hollywood in India
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?