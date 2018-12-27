Live now
Market Live: Sensex jumps 350 points, Nifty reclaims 10800 as global stocks rally
Vedanta, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Yes Bank are top gainers on key indices, whereas Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Power Grid and HPCL are major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Dec 27 2018. 09 33 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.33 am ISTHUL shares up over 1% as it considers legal options over GST fine
- 9.23 am ISTSun Pharma shares rise 2% on US court relief
- 9.12 am ISTRupee inches lower against dollar
- 9.07 am ISTMarkets to remain up on future expiry, Choice Broking
- 9.02 am ISTMutual fund investors pull $56 billion in biggest exit since 2008
- 8.52 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices fall; Gold, metals gain
- 8.45 am ISTJapan stocks jump 3%; Korea, Hong Kong edge higher
- Mumbai: Indian shares surged on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex rising over 350 points and the Nifty 50 reclaiming 10,800, tracking positive trends in Asian stocks following the biggest rally in US stocks since 2009. The rupee traded marginally lower against the US dollar following a surge in crude oil prices. Shares in banking, metal and IT companies witness heavy gains, while power stocks were under pressure. Shares in Japan surged over 3% and Australian shares advanced more than 1%. However, Korean stocks were flat, Hong Kong saw more modest gains and US futures dipped. Oil prices fell after soaring 8% in the previous session, as worries over a supply glut and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.33 am IST HUL shares up over 1% as it considers legal options over GST fineShares of Hindustan Unilever rose as much as 1.15% to Rs 1,811.90 per share. HUL on Wednesday said it is considering “legal options” after GST anti-profiteering authority found it guilty of not passing on rate cut benefits to consumers. The National Anti Profiteering Authority (NAA) has passed an order against the company on December 24, 2018 for depositing an amount of ₹223 crore, HUL said in a regulatory filing. Read more
- 9.23 am IST Sun Pharma shares rise 2% on US court reliefSun Pharma shares rose as much as 2.41% to Rs 424 per share. The company on Wednesday said its arm DUSA Pharmaceuticals has received relief from a US court in a patent infringement case. The Massachusetts-based Sun Pharma unit has been granted preliminary injunctive relief by a federal district court prohibiting defendants Biofrontera Inc, Biofrontera Bioscience GmbH, Biofrontera Pharma GmbH, and Biofrontera AGf from using its confidential and proprietary trade secret information, said the company. Read more
- 9.12 am IST Rupee inches lower against dollarThe Indian rupee weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies market after crude oil prices surged over 8%. At 9.10am, the home currency was trading at 70.27 a dollar, down 0.27% from its Wednesday’s close of 70.08. Rupee opened at 70.21 a dollar. The 10-year gilt yield was trading at 7.295% from its previous close of 7.263%.
- 9.02 am IST Mutual fund investors pull $56 billion in biggest exit since 2008Mutual funds suffered redemptions of $56.2 billion in the week ended 19 December. That’s the biggest outflow since the week ended 15 October 2008, according to data released on Wednesday by the Investment Company Institute. Read more
- 8.52 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall; Gold, metals gainOil prices fell after soaring 8 percent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support. Brent crude oil futures were down 8 cents, or 0.15%, at $54.39 a barrel. They rose 8% to $54.47 a barrel the day before. US WTI crude futures fell 0.19% to $46.13 per barrel. They jumped 8.7% to $46.22 per barrel in the previous session.Gold prices inched higher amid concerns about global economic growth and a partial U.S. government shutdown, although a rebound in investor risk-appetite in the previous session limited gains. Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,271.85 per ounce. In the previous session, the metal hit $1,279.06 an ounce, its highest since June 19. US gold futures inched up 0.1 percent to $1,273.9 per ounce.Metals: London copper prices bounced back, recovering from their lowest in more than three months on the back of a broad-based rally in financial and commodity markets, but gains were limited by global economic growth concerns. Three-month LME copper had climbed 1.4% to $6,040 a tonne, with the most-traded copper contract in Shanghai gaining 1% to $7,035.96 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.45 am IST Japan stocks jump 3%; Korea, Hong Kong edge higherAsian stocks climbed on Thursday after the biggest rally in U.S. equities since 2009 offered relief from this month’s wrenching global market downturn. Japanese benchmarks jumped well over 3% and Australian shares advanced more than 1% as trading resumed after holidays there. However, Korean stocks were flat, Hong Kong saw more modest gains and U.S. futures dipped, suggesting the follow-through from the blow-out session on Wall Street has limits.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.6% as of 10:53 a.m. in Tokyo. Japan’s Topix gained 3.9% and the Nikkei 225 rose 3.3%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.5%. The underlying gauge rose 5% at the close in New York, after falling within two points of a bear market earlier in the session. The Nasdaq 100 surged 6.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1,086 points. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%. Kospi rose 0.2%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%. Bloomberg
First Published: Thu, Dec 27 2018. 08 45 AM IST