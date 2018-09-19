Rupee climb marginally, gilt yield dips

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 12.2%, while foreign investors have sold $771.30 million and $6.48 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar on Wednesday tracking mixed Asian market. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 72.78 to a dollar, up 0.23% from its Tuesday’s close of 72.97. The home currency opened at 72.70 per dollar.

The US decision to impose 10% tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods from 24 September saw Beijing retaliate with tariffs on $60 billion of US imports. US President Donald Trump is expected to carry out his threat of further tariffs on about $267 billion of Chinese imports.

On Tuesday, the rupee touched an all-time low of 72.97 to a dollar.

The 10-year gilt yield stood at 8.127% on Wednesday, below its previous close of 8.14%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions

The rupee has weakened 12.2% in 2018, while foreign investors have sold $771.30 million and $6.48 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

The Sensex rose 0.38%, or 141.70 points, to 37,432.37 on Wednesday. Since January, it has gained 9.5%.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. The Indonesian rupiah was down 0.32% and the South Korean won 0.1%. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.08% and the Thai Baht 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.635, down 0.01% from its previous close of 94.64.

Bloomberg contributed this story