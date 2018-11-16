Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

Rupee opened at 72.01 a dollar.

Mumbai: Indian rupee today was trading marginally higher against the US dollar in the opening trade. The currency opened higher for fourth consecutive sessions. At 9.15 am, the home currency was trading at 71.92 a dollar, up 0.07% from its Thursday’s close of 71.98. The currency opened at 72.01 a dollar.

The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.765% from its previous close of 7.756%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.64% or 225.22 points to 35,485.78 points in pre-open trade. Year to date, it has rose 4%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 11.3%, while foreign investors have sold $5.57 billion and $7.77 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Thai Baht was down 0.16%, China Offshore 0.1%, South Korean won 0.12%, Singapore dollar 0.1%. However, Indonesian rupiah was up 0.43%, Japanese yen 0.23%, Philippines peso 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.978, up 0.05% from its previous close of 96.927.