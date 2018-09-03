RBI buys 8.46 tonne of gold in FY18, first purchase in 9 years
RBI held 566.23 tonne of gold on 30 June 2018, as against 557.77 tonne on 30 June 2017
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has bought 8.46 tonne of gold in financial year 2017-18, the first purchase of yellow metal by the apex bank in almost nine years, a report said.
RBI held 566.23 tonne of gold as on 30 June 2018, compared with 557.77 tonne as on 30 June 2017, according to RBI’s latest annual report for 2017-18.
“The increase is on account of addition of 8.46 tonne of gold during the year,” the report said.
Last time the apex bank purchased gold was in November 2009, when it had bought 200 tonne of yellow metal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Of 566.23 tonne of gold reserves, 292.30 tonne is held as backing for notes and is shown as an asset of the Issue Department, and the balance 273.93 tonne is treated as an asset of the Banking Department.
The value of gold held as asset of Banking Department rose by 11.12% to ₹69,674 crore as on 30 June 2018, from ₹62,702 crore as on 30 June 2017.
This increase was primarily on account of depreciation of rupee as against the dollar and the addition of 8.44 tonne of gold during the year, RBI report said.
