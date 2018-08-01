RBI to look into extension of timings for currency trade

RBI said a group will look into extension of timings of forex markets submit its report by October 2018

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India will look into a possible extension of market timings for segments like currency futures and over the counter foreign exchange market. In a statement on developmental and regulatory policies, RBI said it has been receiving requests for extension of timing from many market participants and will set up an internal group to look into this. The group will look into extension of timings of markets under its purview and submit its report by October 2018.

“While the decision of market timings is best left to market participants and exchanges/trading platforms, it is necessary that timings across products and funding markets complement each other and avoid unanticipated frictions. It is, therefore, proposed, to set up an internal group to comprehensively review timings of various markets and the necessary payment infrastructure for supporting the recommended revisions to market timings,” RBI said.

“With increased global integration of domestic markets, it is being increasingly discussed that market timings may be reviewed in order to facilitate better and quicker pricing of global developments,” said RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya, adding that any changes to market timings have to be in sync with clearing and settlement arrangements and their efficiency.