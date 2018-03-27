Capital First to raise Rs1,500 crore via bonds

The bonds will carry two options with coupon rates of 8.80% each for maturities of two years and three years. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Non-banking financial company Capital First, which is set to merge with IDFC Bank, will raise up to Rs1,500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

“The debenture committee of the company today approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs1,000 crore plus green shoe option of Rs500 crore on private placement basis,” Capital First said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds will carry two options with coupon rates of 8.80% each for maturities of two years and three years. On Monday, Capital First and IDFC Bank informed about getting approval from NSE for amalgamation of Capital First, its subsidiaries Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with IDFC Bank subject to regulatory and other approvals.

