Capital First to raise Rs1,500 crore via bonds
New Delhi: Non-banking financial company Capital First, which is set to merge with IDFC Bank, will raise up to Rs1,500 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.
“The debenture committee of the company today approved an issue of rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of Rs1,000 crore plus green shoe option of Rs500 crore on private placement basis,” Capital First said in a regulatory filing.
The bonds will carry two options with coupon rates of 8.80% each for maturities of two years and three years. On Monday, Capital First and IDFC Bank informed about getting approval from NSE for amalgamation of Capital First, its subsidiaries Capital First Home Finance and Capital First Securities with IDFC Bank subject to regulatory and other approvals.
Stock of Capital First was trading at Rs640.30, up 3.46% on BSE.
Latest News »
- Facebook to remain Election Commission’s social media partner
- Google Street View proposal rejected by govt
- GST collection falls to Rs85,174 crore in February; only 69% file returns
- PMLA case: Delhi court orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s properties
- JLR launches Range Rover Evoque Convertible at Rs69.53 lakh
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
US-China trade war: Which Asian countries’ exports are most vulnerable?
Amid trade war jitters, even as gold hits a five-week high, silver remains undervalued
Mudra scheme: Smoke and mirrors
Reliance Jio continues to get an outsized share of data traffic
Stake sale to aid Cox & Kings, but earnings quality still a concern