Bitcoin price slumps below $3500 as crash now rivals its worst-ever bear markets
Bitcoin prices fell to $3,475 on Sunday, before recovering to $3,949
Hong Kong: Bitcoin’s tumble worsened over the weekend, putting the 2018 crash within striking distance of the cryptocurrency’s worst-ever bear markets. The virtual currency, conceived just over a decade ago, fell as low as $3,475 on Sunday, Bitstamp prices show. It was trading at $3,949 as of 11:23 a.m. in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg composite pricing. That’s 7.3 percent below its level at 5 p.m. New York time on Friday, and about 79 percent below its closing peak in December.
The crash has now entered the same league as Bitcoin’s 93 percent plunge in 2011 and its 84 percent rout from 2013 to 2015, during the collapse of Tokyo-based crypto exchange Mt. Gox. In dollar terms, the damage this time around has been much bigger: Virtual currencies tracked by CoinMarketCap.com have lost more than $700 billion of value since the market peaked.
While bulls are betting that demand from institutional investors will spark a rally, most big money managers have stayed on the sidelines amid concerns over exchange security, market manipulation and regulatory risk.
The sell-off is “really testing the faith of a few key players,” Ryan Rabaglia, Hong Kong-based head trader at OSL, a cryptocurrency dealing firm, said in a phone interview. “I do think for this next push, we are going to need that institutional money to come in finally. To lend that support and help with growth.”
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Delhi’s air quality slips to ‘very poor’ a day after recording ‘unusual improvement’
- What India can gain from US-China trade war
- Airtel Africa appoints eight global banks to work on IPO
- Hedge funds despair as Saudis stir deja vu of worst rout in decades
- Carlos Ghosn faces Mitsubishi sack as more allegations surface
Mark to Market »
- Why Vodafone Idea’s sensible plea didn’t make any sense to investors
- Oil price gains for paint stocks are still some time away
- Auto components makers to feel the drag of slowing auto sales
- Smaller FMCG firms race ahead, put bigger rivals on notice
- The real reason behind RBI-government spat over PCA framework