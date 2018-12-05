Markets end 1% down despite lower inflation forecast by RBI

Rate sensitives like banks and autos fell, with the BSE Auto index down 2.40% and the BSE Bankex down 1% during the day. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The stock markets ended nearly 1% lower on Wednesday despite a drastic reduction in the inflation forecast by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which kept key interest rates unchanged. Weak global cues also weighed on Indian stocks.

The Sensex ended at 35,884.41, down 249.90 points or 0.69%, while the Nifty closed at 10,782.90, down 86.60 points or 0.80%. Rate sensitives like banks and autos fell, with the BSE Auto index down 2.40% and the BSE Bankex down 1% during the day.

Analysts said investors expected the cut in inflation forecast by the central bank would have led to a less hawkish monetary policy. Maintaining its policy stance as “calibrated tightening”, the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) reduced its inflation projection for the second half of 2018-19 to 2.7-3.2% from 3.9-4.5%, taking into account the fall in food inflation, crude oil prices and an appreciating rupee.

The RBI expects inflation to rise to 3.8-4.2% in the first half of 2019-20.

V.K. Vijaykumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said though the policy rates and stance remain unchanged, the message that the central bank conveys is that it is likely to be on a prolonged pause in rates. “The crude oil crash has ensured that inflation will remain well within RBI’s comfort zone. Financing the current account deficit (CAD) will not be a worry since foreign portfolio investment (FPI) inflows have resumed after the dovish message from the Federal Reserve and a marked deceleration in US bond yields. We feel there is no possibility of a rate hike anytime soon; nor is the central bank likely to oblige with a rate cut,” he added.

However, according to Abhimanyu Sofat, head of research, IIFL Securities, if one sees continued benign data on the inflation front, then one can hope for increased liquidity from the RBI in order to support credit growth.

Among global markets, European and Asian stocks dropped following a rout on Wall Street after China pledged to start delivering on trade agreements reached with America.

Meanwhile, the 10-year gilt yield fell over 13 basis points to an eight-month low after the RBI said it may need to extend its open market bond purchases until March. The 10-year government bond yield closed at 7.441%, a level last seen on 13 April, from its previous close of 7.573%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Analysts expect more volatility in equities with key events lined up this month. Of the three key events in December, the trade truce between the US and China and the RBI monetary policy have played out without any damage. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting tomorrow on crude oil production cuts and the outcome of state elections are critical events ahead.

Crude oil prices have fallen around 28% from October. High crude oil prices weighed on markets in 2018 as valuations became steep and a much-awaited improvement in company earnings has taken longer than estimated.