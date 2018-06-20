Anmol Industries files IPO papers with Sebi

Shares of the Kolkata-based biscuit maker are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

New Delhi: Biscuit maker Anmol Industries Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering (IPO).

The Anmol Industries IPO consists an offer for sale of up to Rs750 crore. It includes Rs720.4 crore by Baijnath Choudhary and Family Trust, represented through its trustees; Rs22.5 crore by SKG Land Developers LLP; Rs4 crore by Delta Nirman LLP; Rs2.5 crore by Anmol Hi-Cool LLP and Rs60 lakh by Puneet Mercantiles LLP, as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with the regulator.

Edelweiss Financial Services, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the managers to the issue.

Shares of the Kolkata-based biscuit maker are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company expects that the listing of shares will enhance its visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to its existing shareholders.

Anmol Industries is a branded packaged food firm focused on biscuits and cakes and “Anmol” is its flagship brand. It has an extensive distribution network across 17 states in the country.