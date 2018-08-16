Recent rise in trade deficit is not due to the oil prices https://t.co/KiEEtPDP39— Livemint (@livemint) August 16, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recover from early losses led by IT, pharma stocks
BSE Sensex trades lower by around 50 points, while the Nifty 50 hovers around 11,420. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 11 57 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.57 am ISTOil rises as China, US set for trade talks
- 11.45 am ISTRecent rise in trade deficit is not due to the oil prices
- 11.12 am ISTAmara Raja shares rise over 2%
- 10.45 am ISTJet Airways shares rise 3% as Blackstone eyes stake
- 10.32 am ISTDilip Buildcon shares up 5% after Q1 results
- 10.15 am ISTSun Pharma shares rise 2% after Q1 results
- 10.06 am ISTMetal stocks fall as copper hits 15-month low
- 9.50 am ISTRIL shares down 1% as it halts gasoline shipments from Jamnagar site
- 9.33 am ISTChina-US to resume trade talks after tit-for-tat tariff battle
- 9.27 am ISTKotak Bank shares fall over 1% as RBI rejects promotor stake cut
- 9.25 am ISTFortis shares gain over 2% on shareholder approval for IHH bid
- 9.20 am ISTFirms log sharpest profit growth in 9 quarters in Q1
- 9.18 am ISTSensex, Nifty open lower
- 9.12 am ISTRupee slumps further on wider trade deficit
- 9.05 am ISTOpening Bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 fell on Thursday following mixed cues from global markets. The Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 70.28 a dollar after the country’s trade deficit widened to a five-year high as petroleum imports surged. In global markets, Asian stocks largely reversed losses and US equity futures climbed with Treasury yields, after China said its vice commerce minister will visit America for trade talks in late August. The dollar slipped and the yuan climbed. Meanwhile, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 378.84 crore on net basis on Tuesday, while DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 391.47 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 11.57 am IST Oil rises as China, US set for trade talksOil prices on Thursday recouped some of the previous day’s losses after Beijing said it would send a delegation to Washington to try to resolve trade disputes between the United States and China that have roiled global markets. Brent crude oil futures were at $71.03 per barrel at 10.30am, up 27 cents, or 0.4%, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 5 cents at $65.06 a barrel, held back somewhat by rising U.S. crude production and storage levels. Both benchmarks lost more than 2% during the previous day’s trading. Reuters
- 11.45 am IST Recent rise in trade deficit is not due to the oil pricesBetween January and July, the rise in trade deficit for crude oil and petroleum products has gone up from $7.9 billion to $8.4 billion. Over the same period, the rise in trade deficit for non-oil, non-petroleum products has been $1.8 billion ($7.8 billion in January compared to $9.6 billion in July).
- 11.12 am IST Amara Raja shares rise over 2%Amara Raja shares rose 2.19% to Rs 863.95. Amara Raja Batteries on Monday said that its board has approved a proposal to set up a green field automotive battery plant with an investment of Rs 700 crore.
- 10.45 am IST Jet Airways shares rise 3% as Blackstone eyes stakeShares of Jet Airways India Ltd rose 3.14% to Rs 292.20 after Bloomberg reported that Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in the loyalty programme of Jet Airways. The private equity firm has expressed interest in a deal that could value Jet Privilege Pvt at about ₹3,000 crore ($429 million) to ₹4,000 crore, the report added.
- 10.32 am IST Dilip Buildcon shares up 5% after Q1 resultsShares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd rose as much as 4.8% to Rs 888, its highest in over a week after the company said its profit more than doubled to Rs 255 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 123 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter surged 46.4% to Rs 2,436 crore from Rs 1,664 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
- 10.15 am IST Sun Pharma shares rise 2% after Q1 resultsSun Pharma shares traded 1.37% higher at Rs 609.90. In early trade, the stock rose as much as 2.16% to Rs 614.70. The company posted a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, beating Street estimates. Net profit came in at Rs 983 crore for the three months ended 30 June, compared with a loss of Rs 425 crore a year earlier.Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd: “We cut our FY19 EPS estimate by 5% to INR18.4 to factor in increased marketing cost related to specialty products in the US market. We value SUNP at 25x (from 24x earlier), a 25% premium to industry average to factor in the increased share of the specialty portfolio, the better outlook in the generics space post regulatory resolution at Halol, and the consistent outperformance in the domestic formulation market. Accordingly, we arrive at a price target of INR700 on 12M forward earnings. Maintain Buy.”Edelweiss Securities Ltd: “With the recent stock rally, we believe most upsides from Halol clearance and specialty pipeline are priced in. As it stands, the risk-reward is not favourable and we see limited upside from current valuation of 27x FY20E EPS. We have raised our target multiple to 25x from 22x on: i) sector tailwinds from INR depreciation; and ii) specialty investments. We maintain ‘HOLD’ with revised TP of INR560 (INR480 earlier).”
- 10.06 am IST Metal stocks fall as copper hits 15-month lowMetal stocks traded lower after industrial metal prices tumbled on Wednesday on concerns about the hit to global growth and demand from trade disputes and political tensions, as well as a stronger dollar, Reuters reported. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange hit a 15-month low of $5,773 a tonne and zinc touched $2,291, a level last seen in October 2016. Lead dropped as low as $1,919.50, the worst since September 2016 and the biggest daily loss in nearly seven years.
- 9.50 am IST RIL shares down 1% as it halts gasoline shipments from Jamnagar siteShares of Reliance Industries Ltd fell as much as 1.2% to Rs 1,196.25. RIL has declared force majeure on gasoline exports from its Jamnagar site, Reuters reported, citing four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, causing the profit margin from producing the fuel to jump to its highest since September.
- 9.33 am IST China-US to resume trade talks after tit-for-tat tariff battleThe Trump administration slapped duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods last month, a move that also prompted immediate retaliation from China
- 9.27 am IST Kotak Bank shares fall over 1% as RBI rejects promotor stake cutShares of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell 1.6% to Rs 1,271 after the bank said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected its proposal to issue non-convertible preference shares to reduce promoter holding. In a notice to the exchanges, the bank, however, said it had met the central bank guidelines and will continue to engage with RBI.
- 9.25 am IST Fortis shares gain over 2% on shareholder approval for IHH bidFortis Healthcare Ltd rose 2.6% to Rs 150 after the company said its shareholders have approved the company’s acquisition by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, the company said, ending prolonged uncertainty at the hospital chain that has faced corporate governance allegations, liquidity crunch, and various attempts to secure control.
- 9.20 am IST Firms log sharpest profit growth in 9 quarters in Q1Smart rebound from the lows of the goods and services tax (GST) implementation helped companies post the sharpest net profit growth in nine quarters during the three months ended June, an analysis of earnings data showed.
- 9.12 am IST Rupee slumps further on wider trade deficitThe Indian rupee plunged to a fresh record low of 70.28 a dollar after the country’s trade deficit widened to a five-year high as petroleum imports surged. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 70.27 a dollar, down 0.53%, from its Tuesday’s close of 69.89. The home currency opened at 70.25 and touched an all time low of 70.28 a dollar. On Wednesday, markets were closed due to Independence day. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 9.15%, while foreign investors have sold $140.10 million and $5.34 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.05 am IST Opening Bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell as declines in tech shares and Macy’s dampened investor sentiment. Equities also followed overseas stocks lower. Asian shares declined, taking cues from losses on Wall Street after Chinese internet giant Tencent reported a fall in quarterly profit — a disappointing result that weighed on the tech space stateside.■ Foreign institutional investors (FII) sharply reduced their holding in Jet Airways Ltd during the April-June quarter, even as India’s largest full-service carrier struggled to repay debt and deferred its earnings announcement.■ As part of its effort to contain rising non-performing assets (NPAs), the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started scrutiny of 200 large accounts to assess level of stress and provisioning done against them by respective banks.■ Investors pumped a staggering ₹10,585 crore in equity mutual funds in July, mainly driven by strong corporate earnings and near normal monsoon. ■ Tata Steel Ltd CEO and managing director T V Narendran said the steel sector has been witnessing a positive growth and this trend will continue with improving economic activities across the world.■ Reliance Industries has declared force majeure on gasoline exports from its Jamnagar site, four people familiar with the matter said, causing the profit margin from producing the fuel to jump to its highest since September.■ Fortis Healthcare Ltd shareholders have approved the company’s acquisition by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd, the company said, ending prolonged uncertainty at the hospital chain that has faced corporate governance allegations, liquidity crunch, and various attempts to secure control.
First Published: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 09 09 AM IST
