Bank of Baroda shares surge 10% post stellar Q1 results

Mumbai: Shares of Bank of Baroda on Monday gained as much as 10%, their biggest gains in over five month, after the lender posted better than expected June quarter profit due to a fall in provisions. In intraday trade, the bank’s stock advanced as much as 10.03%, its maximum gains since 12 February, to Rs 151.90—a level last seen on 13 March. At 11.50am, the scrip was trading at Rs 150.80 on BSE, up 9.24% from previous close. So far this year, it has declined 5.9%. India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.09% to 37,368.77 points.

BoB reported a net profit of Rs 528 crore, up 160% from Rs 203 crore a year ago driven by strong loan growth, falling credit cost, recovery from Bhushan Steel and quarter on quarter decline in provisions. A Bloomberg poll expected the bank to report a profit of Rs 166 crore.

Net interest income rose 28.7% to Rs 4381 crore. Provisions fell 57.06% from a quarter ago to Rs 2477 crore.

“BoB’s recent business performance broadly reflects good progress towards improving the growth trends and expected improvement in profitability of the bank. We see RoEs to improve sharply from current levels in the next two years though the long term RoEs are still uncertain as a lot is contingent on the sustainability of the changes effected by the current management” said Kotak Institutional Equities in a note to its investors.

Operating profit for the quarter increased to Rs 3006 crore registering year on year and quarter and quarter growth of 13.52% and 12.8% respectively driven by growth in net interest income as well as core fee income. Slippages fell 63% from a quarter ago to Rs 47 crore.

“With improving profitability, declining credit cost, strong traction in domestic loan growth and improving quality of new loans, we believe BoB will stay ahead of other state banks on profitability and asset quality”, said IDFC Securities in a note to its investors. The brokerage firm has reiterate the stock to overweight and kept its target price to Rs 180 a share.

Brokerage firm Jefferries India have increased its fiscal year 2019 estimates by 10.8% to account for stable growth improving net interest margin, lower slippages and higher recoveries. The brokerage firm expects that its return on equity to improve to 14-16% over fiscal year 2019-2021 estimates. It has upgraded the lender to buy from hold and increased its target price to Rs 180 a share from Rs 161 a share.

Of the analysts covering the stock, 38 have a “buy” rating, six have a “hold” rating, while two have a “sell” rating, shows Bloomberg data.

Other PSU Bank also gained. Oriental Bank of Commerce rose 5%, Punjab National Bank 4.4%, Syndicate Bank 4.4%, Bank of India 4%, Andhra Bank 3.6%, Union Bank of India 3.4%, State Bank of India 3.2%, Indian bank 2.7%.