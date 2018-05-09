Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, OMCs stocks fall as oil prices gain
BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, May 09 2018. 09 47 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.47 am ISTShares of oil marketing companies trade lower
- 9.43 am ISTSintex Industries shares gain 12% after Q4 results
- 9.45 am ISTJubilant Life Sciences shares up 4% ahead of Q4 earnings
- 9.35 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade lower
- 9.25 am ISTRupee weakens to 15-month low against US dollar
- 9.20 am ISTAsian shares trade lower
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sense and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower for a second straight day on Wednesday as Asian shares and oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump scrapped the Iran nuclear deal. Moreover, the Indian rupee weakened to a fresh 15-month low against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies amid continued outflows from local assets and elevated crude oil prices. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.47 am IST Shares of oil marketing companies trade lowerShares of oil marketing companies were trading lower after oil prices rose to the highest level since late 2014 after US President Donald Trump said the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that was seen as raising the chances of another Mideast war and testing Washington’s relations with Europe.Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 4%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd 3.2% and Indian Oil Corp Ltd 2.7%.
- 9.43 am IST Sintex Industries shares gain 12% after Q4 resultsSintex Industries Ltd shares rose 12% to Rs19 after the company said its profit rose 4.76% to Rs52.82 crore in the quarter ended 31 March as against Rs50.42 crore a year ago. Sales rose 41.00% to Rs616.93 crore in the quarter as against Rs437.53 crore during the March 2017 quarter.
- 9.25 am IST Rupee weakens to 15-month low against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened to a fresh 15-month low against the US dollar, tracking losses in Asian currencies amid continued outflows from local assets and elevated crude oil prices.The rupee was trading at 67.38 against US dollar, down 0.45% from its previous close of 67.08. The currency opened at 66.34 and touched a low of 67.39—a level last seen on 8 February 2017. Year to date, it lost over 5%.The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.648%, from its previous close of 7.581%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.20 am IST Asian shares trade lowerAsian stocks slipped and crude oil climbed past $70 in New York after President Donald Trump scrapped the nuclear deal with Iran. Treasury yields advanced toward 3 percent, helping stoke gains in the dollar against the yen.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%. Topix index sank 0.5%. Kospi index fell 0.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed. Futures on the S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.05%.Concern about an increase in geopolitical tension is weighing on global sentiment at the same time as concerns spread over the implications of higher Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. Sanctions on Iran could potentially disrupt supplies from OPEC’s third-largest producer and open an uncertain new chapter for the Middle East. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Wed, May 09 2018. 09 35 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
Inox Leisure narrows its valuation gap with PVR post Q4FY18 results
Godrej Consumer’s investors are lathering valuations with hope
Exide Industries recharges sales to stoke profit margins amid high lead prices
Cognizant results show Indian IT’s growth acceleration theory is sputtering
ICICI Bank is candid on numbers but mum on Chanda Kochhar controversy