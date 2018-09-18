 Sebi approves KYC norms for FPIs, new settlement mechanism - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Sebi approves KYC norms for FPIs, new settlement mechanism

Sebi has approved a proposal to allow foreign investors to trade in commodity derivatives market, except for sensitive commodities

Last Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 05 56 PM IST
PTI
Sebi has approved a common application form for the registration of FPIs in the domestic markets. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Sebi has approved a common application form for the registration of FPIs in the domestic markets. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) today approved a slew of proposals, including revised framework for settlement of cases and new know-your-customer (KYC) norms for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The proposals were cleared by the Sebi board at its meeting in Mumbai.

Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said the board has approved new KYC norms for FPIs and fresh guidelines would be issued soon. The market regulator has approved a proposal to allow foreign investors to trade in commodity derivatives market, except for sensitive commodities, as well as common application form for the registration of FPIs in the domestic markets, Tyagi told reporters after the board meeting.

The board has given its nod for amending delisting regulations. Further, interoperability of clearing houses for commodities and new methodology to calculate the total expenses ratio for fund managers have been cleared.

First Published: Tue, Sep 18 2018. 05 25 PM IST
Topics: Sebi FPIs KYC norms Sebi board meeting Sebi FPI norms

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »