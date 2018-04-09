Citi sees bumpy ride for Indian stocks as it lowers Sensex target

While corporate profit growth has recovered in past two quarters, Citigroup says results for the current fiscal will disappoint the consensus estimate of 20% to 24% for NSE Nifty 50 Index companies. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Fatigue seems to have set into Indian equities after last year’s rally took the $2.3 trillion market into uncharted territory.

The S&P BSE Sensex may climb 5% to 35,700 in 2018, Surendra Goyal and Vijit Jain, analysts at Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd, wrote in a note dated 8 April. The year-end target has been cut marginally to reflect higher volatility, earnings downgrades and a drop in local fund flows. The gauge jumped 28% in 2017 to 34,056.83.

The Sensex suffered its first correction in more than 15 months in March as a trade spat between the US and China hit global stocks, and governance issues at banks—the biggest industry group in the index—hurt sentiment. While corporate profit growth has recovered in past two quarters, Citigroup says results for the current fiscal will disappoint the consensus estimate of 20% to 24% for NSE Nifty 50 Index companies. Bloomberg