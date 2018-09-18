Rupee trades flat against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 12%, while foreign investors have sold $784.50 million and $6.38 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading little changed against the US dollar on Tuesday as traders awaiting further government measures to support the currency. The currency fell nearly 1% in the previous trade. At 9.11am, the rupee was trading at 72.52 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Monday’s close of 72.51. The home currency opened at 72.60 per dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.092%, from its previous close of 8.098%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 12%, while foreign investors have sold $784.50 million and $6.38 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.49% or 184.54 points to 37,597.67. Since January, it has gained 10.36%.

Asian currencies were trading weaker after US said it will impose fresh tariffs on China. US will impose a 10% tariff on about $200 billion of Chinese goods from 24 September and will immediately pursue further tariffs on about $267 billion of imports from the Asian nation if Beijing retaliates, President Trump said in a statement on Monday in Washington.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is convening a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday morning to discuss the government’s response to the additional tariffs, Bloomberg reported.

Indonesian rupiah was down 0.36%, Malaysian ringgit 0.19%, China renminbi 0.14%, Japanese yen 0.11%. However, Philippines peso was up 0.17%, South Korean won 0.13%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.503, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.496.

Bloomberg contributed this story