 Indian Railways’ units IRFC, IRCON likely to float IPOs in next 2 months - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Indian Railways’ units IRFC, IRCON likely to float IPOs in next 2 months

The government plans to launch the IPO of IRFC, IRCON after the resounding success of RITES IPO, which was subscribed 67 times last month

Last Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 05 15 PM IST
PTI
IRCON has already approached Sebi with its IPO papers, IRFC would soon file the draft prospectus with the market regulator to seek its nod for initial share sale and subsequent listing. Photo: Mint
IRCON has already approached Sebi with its IPO papers, IRFC would soon file the draft prospectus with the market regulator to seek its nod for initial share sale and subsequent listing. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Two rail central public sector enterprises (CPSEs)—Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) and IRCON International Limited, formerly Indian Railway Construction Co Ltd (IRCON)—are likely to come out with their initial public offerings (IPO) in the next two months, which could together fetch about Rs1,500 crore to the exchequer, according to officials.

While IRCON has already approached Sebi with its IPO papers, IRFC would soon file the draft prospectus with the market regulator to seek its nod for initial share sale and subsequent listing. The government plans to launch the IPO of these two CPSEs after the resounding success of RITES IPO, which was subscribed 67 times last month.

The scrip listed on the bourses at a 3% premium. “We are planning to float IPOs of IRCON and IRFC during August-September after the companies finalise their audit reports by the middle of this month,” an official said.

The government is divesting 10% stake or over 99 lakh shares through the IRCON IPO. “We are hoping to garner Rs1,000 crore from IRFC IPO and about Rs 500 crore from IRCON,” the official said.

Another rail PSU, RVNL—a Special Purpose Vehicle which mainly builds infrastructure for high speed rail—had received capital Sebi go-ahead last month to float an IPO by selling 2.08 crore equity shares or 10% stake of the government.

Besides rail CPSEs, the other PSUs which have filed draft papers with Sebi are Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

In the first three months of current fiscal, the government has raised about Rs9,000 crore via Bharat-22 ETF and RITES stake sale. The government has targeted to raise Rs80,000 crore from PSU disinvestment in current fiscal, lower than over Rs1.03 trillion last fiscal.

First Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 05 15 PM IST
Topics: Indian Railways IRFC IPO IRCON IPO Sebi IRFC

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »