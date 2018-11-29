Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Yes Bank, TCS, HUL in focus
SGX Nifty Futures traded 92 points up at 10,807, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher following positive sentiment in global markets after dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve. Asian stocks advanced, tracking a surge on Wall Street, after the US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested it may nearing an end to its three-year rate tightening cycle, boosting interest in riskier assets. However, gains were limited by investor jitters ahead of high-stakes trade talks between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina. Oil prices rose 1%, but an increase in US crude inventories and uncertainty in the run to an OPEC meeting next week kept markets under pressure. SGX Nifty Futures traded 92 points up at 10,807, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.58 am IST DIIs’ net outflows from equity markets highest since March 2017After 19 months of steadily stocking up on Indian shares, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net sellers in November, marking their biggest exit since March 2017. According to BSE data, DIIs, which largely comprise of mutual funds and insurance companies, pulled out a net of Rs1,363.58 crore from Indian equity markets in November so far. Read more
- 8.53 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices up 1%, metals extend gainsOil prices climbed 1%, clawing back some ground from losses in the previous session, but an increase in U.S. crude inventories and uncertainty in the run to an OPEC meeting next week kept markets under pressure. U.S. crude futures rose 65 cents, or 1.29%, to $50.94 per barrel. They ended the last session down 2.5% at $50.29 a barrel, after hitting their lowest since early October last year. International benchmark Brent crude rose 60 cents, or 1.02%, to $59.36 a barrel, having settling down 2.4% on Wednesday at $58.76 a barrel.Gold prices held firm after notching up their biggest daily percentage gain in nearly two weeks in the previous session, with the dollar easing on dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Spot gold had inched up 0.1% to $1,221.73 per ounce by 0127 GMT. Prices gained about 0.6% on Wednesday, their biggest one-day percentage gain since Nov. 16. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,221.6 per ounce.Metals: Shanghai base metals rose on Thursday, tracking equities higher after investors saw comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair as a sign the central bank’s interest rate hike cycle is drawing to a close. The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange had risen 1.3% to 49,610 yuan ($7,143.27) a tonne. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.4% to $6,225 a tonne. Shanghai lead was the next biggest gainer after copper, adding 1.2%, while zinc was on course to snap a seven-day losing run, rising 0.9%. Reuters
- 8.48 am IST Asian stock rally eases as investors focus on G20 post PowellAn equity rally that spread into Asia from the U.S. after a dovish tone from the Federal Reserve chairman lost some steam as investors turned their attention to a crucial meeting of the world’s largest economies that will tackle trade issues. The dollar held losses. Gains from Sydney to Tokyo were more muted than the stellar rally in the S&P 500 Index, which surged the most since March. Hong Kong stocks erased gains as U.S. futures slipped. Emerging-market equities climbed to the highest level since early October and earlier the Nasdaq 100 jumped 3.2% after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell fueled speculation the central bank may pause lifting interest rates next year.Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.8% as off the break in Tokyo. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite gained 0.1%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.4%. Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.2%, which gained 2.3% Wednesday and the Nasdaq 100 rose 3.2%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%. Bloomberg
