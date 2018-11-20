 US markets tumble at open on retail gloom, tech concerns - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

US markets tumble at open on retail gloom, tech concerns

US stocks opened sharply lower today as poor forecasts from retailers for the holiday quarter fed into a market driven lower this week by concerns about demand for iPhones

Last Published: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 08 21 PM IST
Medha Singh, Reuters
The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.13 points at 2,654.60, Nasdaq dropped 161.05 points to 6,867.43 at the opening bell. Photo: Bloomberg
The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.13 points at 2,654.60, Nasdaq dropped 161.05 points to 6,867.43 at the opening bell. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: US stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as poor forecasts from retailers for the holiday quarter fed into a market driven lower this week by concerns about demand for iPhones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.76 points, or 1.59%, at the open to 24,618.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.13 points, or 1.34%, at 2,654.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.05 points, or 2.29%, to 6,867.43 at the opening bell.

First Published: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 08 05 PM IST
Topics: US markets US stocks US markets today Apple shares retail stocks

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »