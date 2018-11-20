US markets tumble at open on retail gloom, tech concerns
US stocks opened sharply lower today as poor forecasts from retailers for the holiday quarter fed into a market driven lower this week by concerns about demand for iPhones
Last Published: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 08 21 PM IST
Bengaluru: US stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as poor forecasts from retailers for the holiday quarter fed into a market driven lower this week by concerns about demand for iPhones.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.76 points, or 1.59%, at the open to 24,618.68.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.13 points, or 1.34%, at 2,654.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.05 points, or 2.29%, to 6,867.43 at the opening bell.
First Published: Tue, Nov 20 2018. 08 05 PM IST
