US markets tumble at open on retail gloom, tech concerns

Bengaluru: US stocks opened sharply lower on Tuesday as poor forecasts from retailers for the holiday quarter fed into a market driven lower this week by concerns about demand for iPhones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.76 points, or 1.59%, at the open to 24,618.68.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.13 points, or 1.34%, at 2,654.60. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.05 points, or 2.29%, to 6,867.43 at the opening bell.