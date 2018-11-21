The RBI board also advised the central bank to let banks recast loans up to ₹25 crore given to MSMEs https://t.co/3HVSELBVru— Livemint (@livemint) November 21, 2018
Markets LIVE: Sensex falls 100 points, Nifty below 10650, Yes Bank shares up 3%
Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank and HPCL are top gainers on key indices, whereas Infosys, TCS, Vedanta and Tata Steel are major losers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 21 2018. 09 23 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 fell for the second session on Wednesday as selloff continues in global markets. Stock benchmarks across Asia fell around 1% after another dive on Wall Street. All major US benchmarks fell more than 1.5% on Tuesday. Oil prices clawed back some of the previous day’s over 6% fall, supported by a drop in US crude inventories. Record crude imports by India of almost 5 million bpd also supported oil prices. Both the indices fell nearly 1% in the previous session. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.20 am IST Yes Bank shares rise over 3% Yes Bank shares rose as much as 3.16% to Rs 198.65 per share. The bank today said that its board will meet on 13 December to consider appointment of a new chairman, two independent directors to replace Rentala Chandrasekhar and Vasant Gujarathi, and the CEO search panel’s recommendation to appoint a successor to the current MD and CEO Rana Kapoor.
- 9.10 am IST India’s crude oil imports rise to highest level in at least 7 yearsIndia’s crude oil imports in October rose to their highest level in at least more than seven years, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the oil ministry showed on Tuesday. Crude imports in October climbed 10.5% from a year earlier to 21.02 million tonnes, the highest monthly import figure in PPAC data going back to April 2011. Imports rose as many refiners resumed purchases after maintenance of units.India’s oil imports from Iran fell by about 12 percent to about 466,000 bpd in October. The country’s overall purchases from Iran in the April-October period, the first seven months of the current fiscal year, rose 34 percent. Meanwhile, imports of oil products declined nearly 20 percent and exports fell more than 4 percent, the data showed. Reuters
- 8.50 am IST Banks get ₹3.7 trillion lending boost with RBI-Govt ceasefire
- 8.38 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices recover, gold rates fallOil: Oil prices clawed back some of the previous day’s more than 6% plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories as well as record Indian crude imports. But investors remained on edge, with the IEA warning of unprecedented uncertainty in oil markets due to a difficult economic environment and political risk. Brent crude oil futures were at $63.19 per barrel at 0239 GMT, up 66 cents, or 1.1% from their last close. US WTI crude futures, were up 66 cents, or 1.2%, at $54.09 a barrel.Gold: Global gold prices dropped slightly, as the U.S. dollar got a boost from safe-haven demand amid heightened risk aversion. Spot gold dipped 0.1% to $1,219.96 per ounce at 0122 GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,220.3 per ounce.Metals: London copper prices eased as tensions between the US and China escalated ahead of a major meeting between the two presidents next week. Three-month LME copper was down 0.2% at $6,170 a tonne, while base metals on the SFE lost ground, with copper slipped 1.3% to 49,150 yuan ($7,077.24) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.30 am IST Asian stocks fall around 1%Asian stocks fell after another tumble on Wall Street, where concerns have spread to the corporate-bond market. Investors are also contending with no obvious havens, with Treasuries little changed so far this week and gold weaker. Equity benchmarks retreated across the region though an increase in US futures kept declines relatively contained. All major US benchmarks fell more than 1.5% Tuesday.Japan’s Topix index fell 1% at the 11:30 a.m. break in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.9%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%. The S&P 500 declined 1.8%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.8%. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Nov 21 2018. 08 30 AM IST