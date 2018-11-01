The scorching pace of bank credit growth to NBFCs
The data shows that banks had hugely increased their credit to NBFCs this year. No wonder turning the tap off is causing so much turmoil
Last Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 07 23 AM IST
The monthly data on bank credit to various sectors is now available till September 2018. Chart 1 shows the scorching pace of bank credit growth to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continued in September, although the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd’s (IL&FS) debacle had come to light in that month. Chart 2 shows bank credit going to NBFCs as a percentage of total bank credit. The data shows that banks had hugely increased their credit to NBFCs this year. No wonder turning the tap off is causing so much turmoil.
First Published: Thu, Nov 01 2018. 06 45 AM IST