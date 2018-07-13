Rupee trades higher against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee lost 6.85%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $716.57 million in equity and $8.62 billion in debt, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the gains in Asian currencies. At 09.08 am, the rupee was trading at 68.39 a dollar, up 0.27% from its Thursday’s close of 68.57. It opened at 68.38 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 68.34 and 68.41, respectively.

The benchmark Sensex gained 0.23%, or 85.75 points to 36,634.16 points in pre-opening session.

The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.79% compared to its previous close of 7.78%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee lost 6.85%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $716.57 million in equity and $8.62 billion in debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading high. South Korean won gained 0.258%, China offshore 0.220%, Indonesian rupiah 0.209%, Philippines peso 0.144%, Taiwan dollar 0.095%, China renminbi 0.044%, Malaysian ringgit 0.025%, Singapore dollar 0.022% and Hong Kong dollar 0.005%. However, Japanese yen lost 0.053% and Thai baht 0.027%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.834, up 0.01%, from its previous close of 94.83.