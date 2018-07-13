Rupee trades higher against US dollar
At 09.08 am, the rupee was trading at 68.39 a dollar, up 0.27% from its Thursday’s close of 68.57
Mumbai: The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the gains in Asian currencies. At 09.08 am, the rupee was trading at 68.39 a dollar, up 0.27% from its Thursday’s close of 68.57. It opened at 68.38 a dollar, and touched a high and a low of 68.34 and 68.41, respectively.
The benchmark Sensex gained 0.23%, or 85.75 points to 36,634.16 points in pre-opening session.
The 10-year bond yield was trading at 7.79% compared to its previous close of 7.78%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, the rupee lost 6.85%, while foreign institutional investors have sold $716.57 million in equity and $8.62 billion in debt, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading high. South Korean won gained 0.258%, China offshore 0.220%, Indonesian rupiah 0.209%, Philippines peso 0.144%, Taiwan dollar 0.095%, China renminbi 0.044%, Malaysian ringgit 0.025%, Singapore dollar 0.022% and Hong Kong dollar 0.005%. However, Japanese yen lost 0.053% and Thai baht 0.027%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.834, up 0.01%, from its previous close of 94.83.
More From Money »
- Who’s winning, who’s losing in the trade war?
- Despite global, macro worries, India’s valuation premium is highest this year
- Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Infosys shares up 2% ahead of Q1 results
- Sensex records another high, but leaves most investors feeling low
- US-China trade war may affect overall deal appetite: Brenda Lau of Indosuez